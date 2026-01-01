2026 • SAN FRANCISCO
Cloudflare Connect
Cloudflare University
October 19 – 22, 2026
Cloudflare University
Elevate your Connect experience by joining Cloudflare University, an immersive, full-day technical training and certification program. Designed specifically for architects and engineers, this program moves beyond the theoretical to help you solve complex architectural challenges in a live, collaborative environment.
This year, we are shifting our focus to application security and zero trust. Whether you are hardening your security posture or streamlining global connectivity, you’ll walk away with the practical skills to implement these solutions immediately.
Why attend Cloudflare University?
Expert guidance
Get step-by-step instructions from the engineers and architects who live and breathe the Cloudflare platform.
Validated skills
Opportunity to earn your Application Security Associate and Zero Trust Associate certifications on-site.
The schedule
October 19
Full day of training: Instructor-led classes, labs, and certification exams
October 20 – 22
Certification only: Dedicated quiet hours for proctored exams
What’s included with your University Pass?
Your $495 University Pass (Early Bird pricing available until June 30) includes:
- Live technical training: Access to all sessions on Application Security and Cloudflare One / Zero Trust Solutions.
- Dual certification opportunity: One attempt at both the Application Security Associate and Zero Trust Associate exams.
- In-person proctoring: A private, quiet environment to sit for your exams with live support.
- Expert access: Direct Q&A with Cloudflare’s technical instructors.
Note: Laptops are required for all sessions and certification exams.
Ready to build your expertise?
Add the Cloudflare University pass to your Connect 2026 registration and validate your skills on the world’s fastest global network.