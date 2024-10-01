Cloudflare Queues

Easily add reliable message queues to your application
Process tasks asynchronously to improve reliability and performance.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE QUEUES
Reduce complexity

Remove the complexity of managing global message queues when sending messages between Workers and other Cloudflare services.

Reduce latency

Producer queues run from region: Earth vs in a single region, reducing application latency.

Guaranteed message delivery

Queues will guarantee that each message is stored on-disk and processed at-least once.

Top Queues use cases

Build event-driven systems on Workers with native bindings

Decouple services

Build event driven systems, consisting of decoupled services.

Run tasks asynchronously

Send jobs to downstream services for processing without blocking the request.

HOW IT WORKS

Buffer or batch operations for large volumes of messages

Cloudflare Queues provides an HTTP API for each queue from which any consumer can pull batches of messages for processing.

  • Designate a Worker to process messages.
  • Back off message requests based on limits imposed by external API services.
  • Services send and receive at their own pace.
  • Guaranteed to deliver at least once

Get Cloudflare Queues for your enterprise

Get started

