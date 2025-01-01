Cloudflare for Students Terms

In order to access Cloudflare for Students, you must be at least 18 years old and currently enrolled in an eligible educational program with a verified .edu email address. Acceptance into Cloudflare for Students is at Cloudflare’s sole discretion. As part of the program, Cloudflare will waive the then-current recurring monthly base subscription fee associated with Workers Paid plans for up to 1 year. You are responsible for payment of any usage above the base allotments in the Workers Paid plan. Upon expiration, Cloudflare will convert your account to the Workers Free plan. You may upgrade your account thereafter under Cloudflare’s standard pricing. Cloudflare is not responsible for any disruptions or other issues caused by activation or expiration of your Cloudflare for Students benefits. Cloudflare may change or discontinue the program or any aspect of it (including these terms) at any time without notice. Offers may not be redeemed multiple times. We reserve the right to suspend or terminate your access to the program. Subscription allotments and program benefits are non-transferable, nonrefundable, non-redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, purchased, or bartered. You are responsible for paying any potential taxes associated with the value of such benefits. The Cloudflare for Students benefits are for up to one year and are subject to product-specific usage limitations described on the Cloudflare for Students page or as otherwise provided by Cloudflare. You grant Cloudflare a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty free right to include your name and project names/logos created using the Cloudflare for Students program on any Cloudflare websites, brochures, fliers, presentations, annual reports and any other marketing materials. You will be required to create a Cloudflare account and upload a valid payment method on file. Your use of our services is also subject to cloudflare.com/terms/. Cloudflare for Students does not include account management, 24/7 enterprise telephone support, or a service level agreement.