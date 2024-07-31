Cloud implications on business security

The pivotal role of cloud computing in shaping business and digital transformation is unmistakable. Companies are increasingly relying on the cloud's agility and scalability, projections by Gartner suggest a surge in global public cloud services spending to over $1 trillion by 2027. Latest insights highlight a burgeoning trend: Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within cloud environments. This convergence will likely only increase the demand for cloud services and compound the intricacies of cloud security. Technology leaders should examine the trends in cloud and security that will present a dual challenge for their teams: The increasingly sophisticated nature of security threats and the imperative of maintaining control across multiple cloud platforms.

Adapting to the new norms of cloud security

As we navigate through another year, the cloud and security landscape continues to play out more or less as expected. The post-pandemic remote and hybrid work trend and the continued adoption of SaaS and cloud are no surprise. However, the rise in threats like ransomware and email phishing spurred the need for more sophisticated security measures. Organizations are increasingly adopting decentralized models like SASE to implement Zero Trust frameworks, integrating advanced phishing protection, CASB, and DLP to enhance user and data security in the cloud. The shift toward adopting DevSecOps and incorporating security into every software development stage is pivotal. These trends underscore cloud security's ongoing complexity and dynamism and the need for more adaptable, robust defenses in this continually changing environment.

New and emerging threats and security challenges

While we acknowledge certain aspects of cloud security are business-as-usual, the sector was not without its exceptional challenges. In 2023, we saw a dramatic upsurge in distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, both in frequency and magnitude. Punctuating this trend was the identified rapid reset flaw in the HTTP/2 protocol and the resulting (largest ever recorded) DDoS attacks. We also find DDoS botnets are increasingly harnessing the power of cloud infrastructure, further amplifying their destructive capacity and compounding problems for their targets.

Cloud security has been additionally strained by ongoing regional and global conflicts, fostering a climate of hacktivism. Geopolitical turbulence has made securing cloud services more complicated, particularly when the primary objective of these cyber attacks appears to be the disruption of critical infrastructure services in foreign territories.

Cloud consumers should brace for a spectrum of new and intensifying threats. Notably, the prevalence of AI-enhanced social engineering and email phishing is a concerning trend. Social engineering attacks seriously impacted several major companies last year, causing significant compromises and data loss. Crowdstrike corroborates this trend in their 2023 Global Threat Report, highlighting that "Cloud exploitation grew by 95% and the number of cases involving 'cloud-conscious' threat actors nearly tripled year-over-year – more evidence adversaries are increasingly targeting cloud environments."

Meanwhile, advancements in quantum computing pose a looming threat to the continued efficacy of current encryption algorithms, potentially putting the confidentiality of data stored in the cloud at risk. This technological advancement intersects with a complex mix of new compliance, privacy, and data sovereignty regulations, often conflicting, thus intensifying the challenges companies face in maintaining data security and compliance.

Integrating and managing diverse cloud-based security tools has become increasingly daunting. Compounding the difficulty, we find a persistent talent shortage in cloud security, underscoring an expanding knowledge gap. This shortage, combined with the fast pace of technological innovation and the changing nature of cyber threats, suggests that this gap may worsen before it improves.

Strategies for enhanced cloud security

In response to the escalating sophistication of threats, especially those augmented by AI, businesses are recalibrating their cloud security strategies. A pivotal focus is on user protection and education, equipping users with the knowledge and tools to recognize and resist AI-enhanced phishing and social engineering attacks. Organizations will incorporate AI into their security tool stacks to help upskill their teams and streamline detection and response to counter the threat posed by adversarial AI.

As mentioned, investment in a Zero Trust architecture is a crucial cyber security strategy, ensuring rigorous identity verification for every user and device attempting to access cloud resources, irrespective of the network architecture in place.

Simplifying security processes can make things more transparent and manageable, while regular audits ensure that security measures are up-to-date and effective against emerging threats. Periodic audits can also uncover often-neglected areas of cloud infrastructure, such as unsecured APIs, misconfigured storage buckets, and abandoned cloud infrastructure – all vulnerabilities that can serve as entry points for attackers if left unchecked.

Lastly, integrating cloud security with software supply chain management is a strategy that's gaining traction. This integration is vital in mitigating risks and maintaining security associated with third-party services throughout the lifecycle of cloud-based applications. Organizations are increasingly leveraging advanced cloud security solutions such as cloud workload protection (CWP), cloud security posture management (CSPM), and cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM). These tools offer more comprehensive protection by ensuring data security across cloud environments and managing the complex entitlements and permissions that come with cloud services.

The new normal of cloud security

The developments in cloud computing have brought significant changes, highlighting the need for robust, dynamic security strategies. The emergence of AI-enhanced threats and attackers leveraging cloud infrastructure in their attacks underscore the need for ongoing adaptation and improvement in cloud security. As cloud computing's role in business continues to grow, so does the need for vigilant, proactive, and adaptable cloud security practices. Looking ahead, building resilient, forward-looking cloud security strategies will be vital in navigating the complex world of cloud security and harnessing its full potential while minimizing risks for businesses.

