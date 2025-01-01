The basics you need to protect and accelerate your site

Our mission is to build a better Internet. We believe every website should have free access to foundational security and performance.

Why is our free plan so good?

At Cloudflare, our mission is to help build a better Internet. We believe the web should be open and free, and that ALL websites and web users, no matter how small, should be safe, secure, and fast. Cloudflare always has and always will offer a generous free plan for many reasons.

We work hard to minimize the cost of running our network so we can offer huge value in our Free plan. On top of this, protecting more sites means we get better data about the types of attacks on our network so we can offer better security and protection for all.

As a privacy-first company, one thing we DON’T do is sell your data. In fact, Cloudflare recognizes privacy in personal data as a fundamental human right and has taken a number of steps to demonstrate our commitment to privacy.

Add-ons to take your site to the next level
Load Balancing

Load Balancing safeguards from service disruptions with local and global traffic load balancing, geographic routing, server health checks, and failover, ensuring the continuous availability of your critical resources.

Rate Limiting

Rate Limiting protects against denial-of-service attacks, brute-force password attempts, and other types of abusive behavior targeting the application layer.

Argo Smart Routing

Argo is a service that uses optimized routes across the Cloudflare network to deliver responses to your users more quickly, reliably, and securely. Argo includes: Smart Routing and Tiered Caching.

Workers

Cloudflare Workers lets developers deploy serverless code written in JavaScript, Rust, C, and C++ to Cloudflare's edge, closer to the end user.

Cloudflare One

Cloudflare One helps customers connect, protect, and accelerate their network traffic

Video Streaming

Cloudflare Stream makes streaming high quality video at scale, easy and affordable.

Advanced Certificate Manager

Advanced Certificate Manager is a flexible and customizable way to issue and manage certificates in Cloudflare.

