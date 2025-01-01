Ensure Application Availability

Improve the availability of applications affected by overloaded or unavailable infrastructure.
Ensure application availability hero illustration

Users expect their mission-critical applications to always be online and available. Internet applications deployed on a global scale are highly susceptible to outages or downtime due to spikes in traffic, high network latency or server outages at the origin. Cloudflare improves application availability by monitoring network latency and server health at the origin, identifying the best resource from which to serve user requests for dynamic content.

Ensure application availability hero illustration

Challenges Affecting Application Availability

Traffic Overload

Ensure application traffic overload spot illustration

Both expected and unexpected network congestion or overloaded infrastructure can degrade performance to a point where websites or applications stop responding.

Ensure application traffic overload spot illustration

Interactivity and Personalization

Ensure application interactivity personalization spot illustration

Applications or individual origin servers can experience unplanned downtime and hard-to-troubleshoot outages, preventing visitors from accessing assets. Unplanned downtime includes hardware failures or system failures due to misconfiguration.

Ensure application interactivity personalization spot illustration

Disaster Recovery and In-House Load Balancing

Ensure application disaster recovery in house load balancing spot illustration

Assets can also go offline for reasons unrelated to the network, such as manual and error prone disaster recovery or in-house load balancing, resulting in often hard-to-troubleshoot outages involving expensive triage.

Ensure application disaster recovery in house load balancing spot illustration

Cloudflare Availability Services

By protecting the origin from being overloaded and redirecting traffic around congested networks and away from failed servers to healthy origins, Cloudflare improves availability of applications.

More Cloudflare Performance Use Cases

Accelerate Internet Applications

Heavy pages and long distances from the origin slow down Internet applications. Accelerate the delivery of static and dynamic content for higher conversions, better engagement, and lower infrastructure, operational, and development costs.

Accelerate Mobile Experiences

Mobile clients introduce performance and content delivery constraints which hurt user experiences. Deliver fast mobile experiences that increase engagement and conversions, regardless of distance to origin servers, device types, or network health.

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

View case studies
Logo doordash trusted by gray
Logo garmin trusted by gray
Logo 23andme trusted by gray
Logo lending tree trusted by gray
NCR logo
Thomson Reuters logo
Logo zendesk trusted by gray

Get Started Today

Sign UpContact sales

1 IDC, DevOps and the Cost of Downtime: Fortune 1000 Best Practice Metrics Quanti ed, Stephen Elliot, March 2015

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark