Application performance is only increasing in importance. Study after study demonstrates the importance of loading speed for user engagement, and website performance has become a huge factor for SEO as well. But complex infrastructure and the range of users for modern applications across multiple devices and in a variety of locations make it difficult to identify and fix the root causes of application challenges, or even to understand the actual end user experience.

Application performance monitoring tools provide visibility into how an application is actually performing from the user perspective, along with analyzing the infrastructure powering the application.