Cloudflare's integration with Microsoft Microsoft Entra ID (AD) B2C will help protect your customers' identities, optimize performance of your network and services, and protect customer-facing apps with Cloudflare's WAF.
Learn how to enable secure access to applications with Cloudflare WAF and Microsoft Entra ID.
Discover how to modernize and secure your apps using Cloudflare’s WAF with Microsoft Entra ID B2C.
Learn how to configure Cloudflare with Microsoft Entra ID B2C in this sample tutorial.
Find out how Microsoft Entra ID B2C enables identity and access management for your customer-facing apps.
Discover how to modernize and secure your apps using Cloudflare’s WAF with Microsoft Entra ID B2C.