Set up direct physical or partner delivered interconnections directly with the Cloudflare network: connections are available at over 335 cities in 125 countries. You can also connect virtually from over 13,000 locations through our network interconnect partnerships.
With Cloudflare Network Interconnect, you get the power of Cloudflare at your network edge.
With no intermediary networks between you and Cloudflare, you get faster performance and reduce unpredictability.
Each interconnection is reserved exclusively for the customer that provisions it — ensuring customer traffic is isolated and private.
Customers can benefit from reduced transit provider costs and may also be able to lower egress costs in the event of cache-miss.
Cloudflare Network Interconnect is the on-ramp that allows our customers to interconnect their data centers directly with Cloudflare, increasing the benefits from Cloudflare products like Magic Transit (for DDoS), Zero Trust (for user and device security), Workers (for building applications), and more.
"Everything that we do is focused on building a solution that can scale while providing the level of service that our customers expect. Cloudflare solutions give us that scalability and free up our teams' time and energy to focus on proactive features and solutions."
CTO — Kinsta
Cloudflare Zero Trust replaces legacy access VPNs with Cloudflare’s global network. Cloudflare Network Interconnect establishes direct connections from Cloudflare to your private applications hosted on-premises or in public clouds.
Privately connect to Cloudflare so that your application networks have no Internet facing exposure.