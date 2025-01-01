Magic Firewall is a firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) offering for on-premises networks and WANs. No more bottlenecks: instead of backhauling traffic through firewall appliances, filter layer 3 and 4 traffic with the Cloudflare network, which has locations in over 335 cities throughout the world.
Enforce network security policies across your entire WAN, including headquarters, branch offices, and virtual private clouds.
With Magic Firewall delivered from the Cloudflare global network, your security scales with your business needs. No artificial choke points or downtime for appliance upgrades.
Fine-grained filtering rules deploy globally in seconds. Manage rules from a single dashboard.
Magic Firewall runs everywhere in Cloudflare’s global network, letting you inspect layer 3/4 traffic no matter where your branch offices are located.
It also runs in-line with Cloudflare One, our comprehensive cloud-based WAN-as-a-Service solution for replacing a patchwork of legacy hardware appliances for networking and security.
“The Cloudflare implementation engineers helped us complete a huge piece of work in a very complex environment. Overnight we expanded our Cloudflare protection from our web applications to our entire network. It was an A+ experience.”
Technology Project Manager, Melbourne Airport — George Panagiotidis
Magic Firewall allows organizations to stop malicious attacks without relying on outdated hardware.
Magic Firewall is deployed from the cloud, blocking attacks with no need to install or maintain hardware boxes.
Magic Firewall integrates Magic Transit to stop layer 3 DDoS attacks that can overwhelm your infrastructure.