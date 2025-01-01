Cloudflare for Startups helps startups connect, protect, and build Internet and SaaS applications.
Costs should not be a burden when starting out. Get up to $250,000 in Cloudflare credits to build your startup. To qualify for the startup program, organizations must meet all of the following criteria:
Sign up for a free account with Cloudflare and add a valid credit card.
Please fill out the form (include any details about what you’re building and the team). You will receive an automated confirmation email upon filling out the form.
Once you have submitted the form, check your inbox again for confirmation your Cloudflare for Startups account has been activated.
Security and performance services run in every server in every location where your code lives, and single-pass inspection and request processing reduces delays.
Applications and code are automatically deployed to region: Earth with little to no configuration, and take advantage of our 280 Tbps (and growing) network capacity.
Our connectivity cloud is optimized for AI training, inference, security, and optimization — and offer zero egress fee storage.
A straight line from writing code to production deployment, driving faster feature and application development and automating key optimizations and configurations.
For startups who are just getting started. This tier is great for building, testing, and iterating their product.
For startups with early adopters and proving product market fit.
$5k criteria plus:
For startups that have raised capital, and are experiencing high growth.
$25k criteria plus:
For scaling startups that belong to our Tier 1 VC and accelerator network, building a mission critical AI application, or are participating in our Workers Launchpad Program.
$100k criteria plus:
To help you scale and optimize your online infrastructure, we also offer access to a variety of advanced services. To get you started, your account will be credited up to $250,000 worth of service* for these usage-based services. All benefits will expire within 1 year of starting on the Startup Program.
For R2 storage and Cache Reserve, Cloudflare for Startups participants will be able to access up to $10,000 in usage for the duration of the program.
Here is a list of all the products available in Flex Usage:
Actively building on Cloudflare Workers? Find the funding, tools, and community to help scale your startup through the Workers Launchpad.
Acceptance into Cloudflare for Startups is at Cloudflare’s sole discretion. Cloudflare may change or discontinue the program or any aspect of it (including these terms) at any time without notice. We reserve the right to suspend or terminate your access to the program. Credits are non-transferable, nonrefundable, non-redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, purchased, or bartered. You are responsible for paying any potential taxes associated with the value of the credits. The Cloudflare Startup Plan is for up to one year or full use of the credits, whichever occurs first, and is subject to product-specific usage limitations described on the Cloudflare for Startups page or as otherwise provided by Cloudflare. You grant Cloudflare a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty free right to include your company’s name and logo on any Cloudflare websites, brochures, fliers, presentations, annual reports and any other marketing materials. The Startup Plan may not be used by existing enterprise customers. The Startup Plan does not include Registrar, for clarity all Registrar purchases must be paid for in full using the payment method associated with your account. As a Startup Plan participant, you will only be able to use up to $10,000 of Credits for any R2 services. You will be required to create a Cloudflare account and upload a valid payment method on file. Your use of our services is also subject to cloudflare.com/terms/. The Startup Plan does not include account management, 24/7 enterprise telephone support, or a service level agreement. Upon expiration of credits, Cloudflare will bill your credit card on file unless you enter into a contract for prepaid services.