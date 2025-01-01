Cloudflare for Startups

Cloudflare for Startups helps startups connect, protect, and build Internet and SaaS applications.

Costs should not be a burden when starting out. Get up to $250,000 in Cloudflare credits to build your startup. To qualify for the startup program, organizations must meet all of the following criteria:

  • Building a software product or service with an active website
  • Funded up to series B
  • Founded within the last 5 years
  • Have a valid website and email address
how to get started

Get started in 3 easy steps

1) Create free account

Sign up for a free account with Cloudflare and add a valid credit card.

2) Fill out the form

Please fill out the form (include any details about what you’re building and the team). You will receive an automated confirmation email upon filling out the form.

3) Check your inbox

Once you have submitted the form, check your inbox again for confirmation your Cloudflare for Startups account has been activated.

Benefits of startup program
Fast, secure customer experiences

Security and performance services run in every server in every location where your code lives, and single-pass inspection and request processing reduces delays.

Automatic, near-infinite scale

Applications and code are automatically deployed to region: Earth with little to no configuration, and take advantage of our 280 Tbps (and growing) network capacity.

Streamlined AI adoption

Our connectivity cloud is optimized for AI training, inference, security, and optimization — and offer zero egress fee storage.

Faster development

A straight line from writing code to production deployment, driving faster feature and application development and automating key optimizations and configurations.

Find the right tier for you

Startup program credit tiers

$5K: Bootstrapped / Stealth Startups

For startups who are just getting started. This tier is great for building, testing, and iterating their product.

  • Building a software-based product or service
  • Founded in the last 5 years
  • Valid and matching email address
$25K: Up-and-coming Startups

For startups with early adopters and proving product market fit.

$5k criteria plus:

  • Active Linkedin
  • Funded up to $1M
$100K: Seed-funded Startups

For startups that have raised capital, and are experiencing high growth.

$25k criteria plus:

  • Funded between $1M and $5M
  • Belong to any of our 250+ approved VC or Accelerator partner
$250K: High Growth Startups

For scaling startups that belong to our Tier 1 VC and accelerator network, building a mission critical AI application, or are participating in our Workers Launchpad Program.

$100k criteria plus:

  • High growth / AI companies, OR
  • Tier 1 VC & Accelerators

Apply to the startup program today

Apply now
scalable services

Scale with your needs

To help you scale and optimize your online infrastructure, we also offer access to a variety of advanced services. To get you started, your account will be credited up to $250,000 worth of service* for these usage-based services. All benefits will expire within 1 year of starting on the Startup Program.

For R2 storage and Cache Reserve, Cloudflare for Startups participants will be able to access up to $10,000 in usage for the duration of the program.

Here is a list of all the products available in Flex Usage:

Workers Launchpad funding program

Actively building on Cloudflare Workers? Find the funding, tools, and community to help scale your startup through the Workers Launchpad.

Learn More

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

Startup Program terms

Acceptance into Cloudflare for Startups is at Cloudflare’s sole discretion. Cloudflare may change or discontinue the program or any aspect of it (including these terms) at any time without notice. We reserve the right to suspend or terminate your access to the program. Credits are non-transferable, nonrefundable, non-redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, purchased, or bartered. You are responsible for paying any potential taxes associated with the value of the credits. The Cloudflare Startup Plan is for up to one year or full use of the credits, whichever occurs first, and is subject to product-specific usage limitations described on the Cloudflare for Startups page or as otherwise provided by Cloudflare. You grant Cloudflare a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty free right to include your company’s name and logo on any Cloudflare websites, brochures, fliers, presentations, annual reports and any other marketing materials. The Startup Plan may not be used by existing enterprise customers. The Startup Plan does not include Registrar, for clarity all Registrar purchases must be paid for in full using the payment method associated with your account. As a Startup Plan participant, you will only be able to use up to $10,000 of Credits for any R2 services. You will be required to create a Cloudflare account and upload a valid payment method on file. Your use of our services is also subject to cloudflare.com/terms/. The Startup Plan does not include account management, 24/7 enterprise telephone support, or a service level agreement. Upon expiration of credits, Cloudflare will bill your credit card on file unless you enter into a contract for prepaid services.

