Powerful, always-on DDoS protection for web applications and websites.
Cloudflare provides automatic, intelligent DDoS mitigation from the edge of our global network — mitigating most attacks in three seconds.

BENEFITS OF DDOS PROTECTION
No-cost mitigation

Get unlimited, unmetered DDoS mitigation, with no penalty for spikes due to attack traffic.

Unmatched network resiliency

Avoid attack-related outages with intelligent, always-on protection — powered by millions of Internet properties across our global network.

One-click onboarding

Onboard your web applications within minutes — and add security, performance, and reliability capabilities with the click of a button.

Mitigate layer 7 DDoS attacks at scale

Our industry-leading DDoS protection spans 335+ data centers on our global network, so threats are automatically blocked as close to end users as possible — without passing through centralized scrubbing centers first.

Advanced machine learning models continuously improve our defenses, so we can stay ahead of emerging attacks on your behalf.

2023 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: DDoS Mitigation Solutions

Cloudflare is named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: DDoS Mitigation Solutions

What our customers are saying

“It’s been really impressive to see how Cloudflare’s DDoS mitigation continues to evolve and morph, and it’s definitely the best DDoS mitigation we’ve ever had. It’s easy. It’s a no-brainer.”

Vice President of Engineering — Zendesk

Cloudflare DDoS Protection absorbs and mitigates attacks within seconds, analyzes incoming threats, and helps ensure business continuity

Mitigate attacks in three seconds

Our network automatically identifies and blocks most DDoS attacks in three seconds — no backhauling required.

Minimize outage-driven revenue loss

Attack traffic is mitigated close to the source, helping ensure a seamless end-user experience and reducing negative business impact due to latency and outages.

Monitor traffic patterns and incoming threats

Cloudflare’s built-in analytics give you deeper insights into your traffic patterns, threats observed (and blocked), and much more — right from the Cloudflare Dashboard and GraphQL API.

