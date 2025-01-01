The Cloudflare China Network

Cloudflare works with our strategic partners in China to provide a high-performance global network that serves visitors inside and outside of China — with DDoS mitigation, a web application firewall (WAF), and Zero Trust security built in.

BENEFITS OF THE CHINA NETWORK
Intelligent, global threat protection

Our threat intelligence learns from every web property across our global network, helping our China-based customers withstand both large-scale attacks and isolated outages.

Guaranteed availability and performance

Serve cached content from the Cloudflare China Network to drastically reduce load times for end users and avoid traffic bottlenecks when entering or leaving China.

Simplified management

Manage your traffic and security posture inside and outside of China from a unified control plane — no separate dashboards, support, or billing necessary.

HOW IT WORKS

Maximize web performance and availability for users in China

China’s Internet architecture differs from the rest of the world — and users within China may experience more latency and packet loss when accessing content from data centers outside China.

To optimize content delivery and provide a faster, more secure user experience, Cloudflare partners with JD Cloud to manage approximately 35 data centers across mainland China and connect with major ISPs in each region.

ANALYST RECOGNITION
Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE

We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.

Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Solutions, Q1 2024

Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.

Cloudflare named a "Leader" in 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for SASE

Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.

What our customers are saying

“Only Cloudflare ticked all the boxes and met our absolute requirement for a dedicated China Network: brand stability, proven reliability, and a very DevOps-oriented approach.”

Polestar, Cloud Software Architect and Technical Standards LeadMikael Vesavuori

CLOUDFLARE CHINA NETWORK SERVICES

Reduce load times, protect your web properties, and deploy serverless code across the entire Cloudflare network

Improve web performance

Serve static content, significantly reduce load times, and deploy serverless code from data centers across mainland China.

Enhance security

Block incoming threats and DDoS attacks with unmetered, always-on protection that is automatically curated from protecting millions of websites.

Ensure data protection

Protect data in transit by uploading your own custom SSL certificate, using a universal certificate, or letting Cloudflare manage dedicated certificates specific to your business.

