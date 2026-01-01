Network Observability Partner Program Enhance on-demand DDoS protection with unified network-layer security and observability

Cloudflare’s network observability partner program enables mutual customers to procure and use Magic Transit, our industry-leading network-layer DDoS mitigation solution, with network observability, as an integrated offering. Through these partner integrations, customers can easily activate Magic Transit in on-demand mode, allowing them to benefit from DDoS mitigation when they need it most.

Observability is critical to readily detect DDoS attacks, helping customers understand not only how much traffic is flowing over their network, but also where it came from, where it is going, and what applications are consuming bandwidth.