New challenges for cybersecurity leadership

6 ways to handle shifting responsibilities

The shift to hybrid work and the rapid adoption of AI have dramatically reshaped the cybersecurity landscape. Just when organizations were beginning to implement new solutions to accommodate a geographically distributed workforce, the use of generative AI (GenAI) services and integration of large language models (LLMs) into applications introduced new challenges. Now, while simultaneously working to provide remote workers with simple, secure ways to access corporate resources, security teams must also protect AI agents and models, and ensure they are not exposing sensitive data through the internal use of AI tools.

If addressing those challenges weren’t difficult enough, security teams also face rapidly evolving threats. Cybercriminals are using AI tools to craft more convincing phishing messages and fake web sites. They’re also tapping into services that make it easier to launch large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that threaten networks and applications.

Few organizations are ready for all the cybersecurity threats they face. In one recent cybersecurity readiness report, 41% of respondents had experienced a breach in the past year — and 58% expected an increase in breaches in the year to come.



As a CIO or CISO, how can you overcome all of these challenges without adding complexity that can produce additional vulnerabilities? Defining a clear, multi-faceted strategy is key.

1. Implement a zero trust model

The distributed nature of work today has rendered the perimeter model of security ineffective. As a result, organizations are increasingly turning to a zero trust security model to protect their systems and data while supporting a growing number of distributed users. Zero trust assumes that all users and devices are potentially malicious and requires them to authenticate and authorize all access to applications and data.

While many companies are already implementing a zero trust model, there are many more that have stalled or have yet to get started. In larger organizations, it may be helpful to appoint a "Chief Zero Trust Officer" or another expert to oversee the implementation across the enterprise. Empowering a dedicated leader to coordinate and execute the strategy can ensure a successful zero trust rollout across your organization.

2. Prioritize email defense

Email is the most broadly used business application. And email is also the most common target for attacks. As a security leader, you must prioritize the protection of your organization’s email systems against cyber threats.



User education remains critical in preventing phishing and other types of email-based attacks. But adopting a zero trust model and implementing a robust email security solution is also essential, especially as AI-powered messages become more convincing and more successful at duping users. The built-in protection offered by the big email service providers often isn’t good enough.

3. Protect the user

To complement zero trust security and email security tools, consider implementing more robust authentication methods, such as phish-proof multi-factor authentication (MFA). You might even eliminate passwords with password-less or biometric authentication methods. These strategies can help to reduce the risk of unauthorized access and protect against attacks, even if cybercriminals manage to steal credentials.



Implementing remote browser isolation provides an additional layer of protection for users when accessing the Internet. By helping users be more secure, you can protect your organization’s systems’ overall security and integrity.

4. Embrace hybrid work

The workplace has changed. Even as some companies enact return-to-office policies, hybrid work remains the norm. And those hybrid workers need easy, secure ways to connect with apps, data, and colleagues no matter where they are.



In this hybrid work world, the Internet will continue to play a prominent role in your overall network strategy. Your goal? “Coffee shop networking.” Give your entire workforce a simple, fast connection to the Internet, with secure access to all the applications they need, whether they are working from home, a branch office, or a local coffee shop.

5. Manage the multi-cloud environment

As organizations increasingly adopt multi-cloud systems to manage their IT infrastructure, security leaders must be able to navigate the complexity of these environments effectively.

Consider how you can optimize performance and apply security uniformly across your multi-cloud estate. Also, be mindful of the changing regulatory and compliance landscape and look for cloud services with built-in compliance features to minimize the burden on your teams.

6. Develop a unified AI security strategy

Protecting every AI tool, agent, and app is a daunting task. Beyond preventing data leaks through the internal use of GenAI services, you need to govern the use of AI agents, discover “shadow AI,” and enable developers to safeguard the AI apps they are building.



Deploying an array of distinct tools is not the right approach. Reducing the complexity of managing AI security capabilities should be among your top priorities. Explore solutions that bring together multiple capabilities in a single platform.

Navigating the future

As a CIO or CISO, your role will continue to change as new technologies emerge and new threats surface. Implementing a zero trust strategy, focusing on email defense, protecting users, embracing hybrid work, effectively managing multi-cloud environments, and developing a unified AI strategy will help your organization navigate the evolving tech landscape and succeed.



Cloudflare can help you put these pillars in place without adding complexity. You can access all of the cybersecurity capabilities you need today and incorporate new capabilities as requirements change — all within one, unified platform. With Cloudflare, you can support new ways of working and facilitate the secure adoption of new tools for innovation.



This article is part of a series on the latest trends and topics impacting today’s technology decision-makers.

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