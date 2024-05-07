Cloudflare Announces Unified Risk Posture to Provide Comprehensive and Continuous Risk Management at Scale—for Free

This Press Release is also available in 日本語, 한국어, Deutsch, Français, Español and Nederlands.

San Francisco, CA, May 7, 2024 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture, a new suite of risk management solutions designed to streamline the process of identifying, evaluating, and managing cyber threats that pose risk to an organization, across all environments. Powered by Cloudflare’s rich security suite – including capabilities from Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and application security – and paired alongside best-in-class partnerships with CrowdStrike and other leading endpoint and identity management providers, customers can eliminate manual processes and gain a more complete picture of cyber risks to effectively remediate them, from a single platform.

Emerging technology and new state-of-the-art attack methods are driving a tectonic shift in the race between threat actors and defenders. Now more than ever, organizations need to reduce the manual effort required to maintain security operations and increase visibility across risk environments. But with standalone security tools and point solutions, it is near impossible to holistically assess and remediate risk. CISOs need a simple and comprehensive approach to regain control across every attack vector, whether it’s internal dangers, like insider threats and phishing scams, or external threats like zero-day exploits and data breaches.

“Attacks are only becoming more sophisticated and causing more damage. In the last 12 months, Cloudflare has discovered and mitigated some of the largest and most complex online threats in the history of the Internet – while we continue to see bad actors weaponizing emerging vulnerabilities faster than ever,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “The security landscape is complex enough, organizations need to have a clear view of all of the threats and risks inside and outside of their environments. Cloudflare Unified Risk Posture is one of the only tools that equips companies to continuously identify and address threats at the breakneck speed required to stay safe against an ever-evolving threat landscape.”

Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture simplifies a CISO’s journey to locking down risk in their environment, through a single platform that evaluates threats, exchanges indicators and enforces dynamic controls across the business. Built natively on Cloudflare's global network, this suite allows organizations of all sizes to:

Customize policies based on unique risk scores across users and applications: With AI and machine learning, Cloudflare analyzes real-time user activities and suspicious traffic that passes through the network, to identify abnormal behavior and potential indicators of compromise. Security teams can lock down suspicious activity and adapt security posture in the face of changing risk factors and threats.

With AI and machine learning, Cloudflare analyzes real-time user activities and suspicious traffic that passes through the network, to identify abnormal behavior and potential indicators of compromise. Security teams can lock down suspicious activity and adapt security posture in the face of changing risk factors and threats. Gain a more holistic and complete view of the threat landscape: Cloudflare ingests risk scores from endpoint protection (EPP) and identity provider (IDP) partners and shares telemetry back with SIEM and XDR platforms. Integrations with tools such as CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM allows customers to tap into deeper analysis and further investigate potential risks – from a unified API. Unifying first and third-party data, native threat intelligence, AI and workflow automation, enables overall better threat protection.

Cloudflare ingests risk scores from endpoint protection (EPP) and identity provider (IDP) partners and shares telemetry back with SIEM and XDR platforms. Integrations with tools such as CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM allows customers to tap into deeper analysis and further investigate potential risks – from a unified API. Unifying first and third-party data, native threat intelligence, AI and workflow automation, enables overall better threat protection. Enable control locally, on a global scale: Organizations can now instantly enact new risk controls across their entire network, in every time zone, without the need to set up and manage controls in each region they operate. Powered by the Cloudflare global network – one of the largest in the world – Unified Risk Posture supplies unique real-time telemetry to enrich risk posture long-term.

Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture comes at a time where security teams are spending copious labor and money sifting through massive volumes of data to pinpoint and combat threats – like trying to find a needle in a haystack. “Cloudflare is helping us mitigate risk more effectively with less effort and simplifies how we deliver Zero Trust across my organization,” said Anthony Moisant, SVP, Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer at Indeed.

“CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM delivers up to 150x faster search performance over legacy SIEMs and products positioned as SIEM alternatives. Our transformative telemetry, paired with Cloudflare’s robust Zero Trust capabilities provides an unprecedented partnership,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at Crowdstrike. “Together, we are converging two of the most critical pieces of the risk management puzzle that organizations of every size must address in order to combat today’s growing threats.”

Request a consultation of Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture here, or visit us at this year’s RSA Conference to learn more.

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

About Cloudflare Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, potential benefits to Cloudflare’s customers from using Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, potential benefits and features from integration of Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture or other of Cloudflare’s products and technology with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM or other of CrowdStrike’s products and technology, the timing of when Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture or any of its related features will be generally available to all current and potential Cloudflare customers, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 2, 2024, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

©2024 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.