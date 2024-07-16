Service-Specific Terms

Last updated July 16, 2024 (note that the "Supplemental Terms" have been renamed to the "Service-Specific Terms" as of May 10, 2023)

The following Service-Specific Terms (“Service-Specific Terms”), are an integral part of the Self-Serve Subscription Agreement, Enterprise Subscription Agreement, or any other agreement governing your use and access to Cloudflare's Service(s), as applicable (“Subscription Terms”). Unless defined below, all capitalized terms will have the definitions given to such terms in the Subscription Terms. For Enterprise customers, all references to “you” and “your” in the Service-Specific Terms below refer to the Customer named in the applicable Order Form or other ordering document.

Please click on the following links to navigate to the Service-Specific Terms applicable to your specific Cloudflare Services.