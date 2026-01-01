What's Next for the Internet?

2020 marks Cloudflare’s 10th birthday.
To help us celebrate, dozens of luminaries from the tech industry and beyond joined us for over 24 hours of fireside chats on the past and future of the Internet.
Relive each of these conversations with the videos below, spanning insights in tech policy, entrepreneurship, leadership, engineering, and more.
Former Assistant Attorney General for the US Department of Justice’s National Security Division and current Chair of Morrison & Foerster’s Global Risk + Crisis Management practice
Former CEO of MyGov, Govt. of India and current Head & Co-Founder of Digital India Foundation
Managing Director at Emerson Collective and former Engineering Executive at Twitter & Uber
Albert Lee - Co-Founder of MyFitnessPal
Robin Thurston - Founder & CEO of Pocket Outdoor Media and former EVP, Chief Digital Officer of Under Armour
Chief Executive at News Corp and former Editor-in-Chief at The Wall Street Journal & Dow Jones
Chief Digital Officer at Openfit, Co-Founder of Gixo, and former President & CTO of SurveyMonkey
Founder & CEO of Activate and former President and Chief Operating Officer of MTV Networks