Together, Google Workspace and Cloudflare Email Security deliver preemptive email threat protection, BEC fraud prevention, and automated phishing response and remediation for Gmail users. Cloudflare Email Security also integrates seamlessly with Google Cloud’s native email security features such as anti-spam, DLP, encryption, and archiving, for preemptive and comprehensive email security.
Cloudflare proactively crawls the web to discover phishing campaigns and uses that early insight, plus contextual email analysis techniques, to protect employee inboxes from phishing attacks — before damage can occur. Deploy Cloudflare Email Security in just minutes for a best-of-breed, defense-in-depth anti-phishing security layer for your Google Workspace email users.
