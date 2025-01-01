Cloudflare for Public Sector
Protect. Connect. Accelerate.
Cloudflare’s innovative connectivity cloud accelerates Zero Trust architectures, delivers high-performance digital services, and increases operational resilience.
Accomplish your goals with Cloudflare
Protect
Mitigate risk with advanced security capabilities
- Mature Zero Trust architectures
- Resilient public-facing applications
- Proactive detection and response
Connect
Power everything with an intelligent connectivity cloud
- Work and learn from anywhere
- Improve network and app performance
- Enhance service resilience
Accelerate
Modernize faster and increase operational efficiency
- Eradicate legacy technology
- Reduce costs and complexity
- Achieve continuous compliance
Leading organizations rely on Cloudflare
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
CISA selected Cloudflare to strengthen and simplify DNS security for .gov websites.
Arizona Department of Homeland Security
Arizona DHS partnered with us to drive their innovative statewide Cyber Readiness Program.
Oklahoma OMES
Cloudflare helps Oklahoma OMES to deliver world-class security for 180 agencies across the state.
U.S. Federal Agency
A government agency increased availability and eliminated DDoS attacks with help from Cloudflare.
U.S. Government Agency
Cloudflare helps a government agency protect financial institutions with curated threat intelligence.
Cloudflare is your trusted connectivity cloud
Discover key solutions for your organization
Federal government
From Zero Trust maturity to world-class digital services, we will help you accomplish your mission.
State and local government
Choose Cloudflare to help strengthen security, improve online services, and retire outdated technology.
Education
Cloudflare can protect and securely connect learners, educators, and your entire campus community.
Explore trends that are vital to your mission
Artificial intelligence
Combating shadow AI: implementing controls for government use of artificial intelligence
Cyber resilience
4 initiatives to enhance cyber security and build resilience
Post-quantum future
What is being done about the threat quantum computing poses to encryption? NIST’s first post-quantum cryptographic standards
Resources
Solution brief
Learn how the NIST CSF and Cloudflare help you manage cyber risk
Solution brief
Read an overview of Cloudflare’s solution for Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) 3.0
Whitepaper
Get the complete details on how Cloudflare solutions map to the TIC 3.0 program overlays
Solution brief
Take learning to the next level with Cloudflare for Education
Solution brief
See why Cloudflare is the right partner for California’s Cal-Secure top cyber security priorities
Solution brief
