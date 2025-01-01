Custom Domain Protection for Cloudflare Registrar, available on the Enterprise plan, protects your organization from domain hijacking with exclusively out-of-band verification of any changes to your Registrar account.
When an attacker hijacks a domain, the owner no longer has control over the site content, email, VoIP, or any other services that rely on the domain name. This is a serious threat to an organization’s brand and reputation.
One way that domain hijacking occurs is when an attacker compromises a registrar account and changes the nameserver or other registration information. The registrar, believing that the changes originated from an authorized registrant, sends the new information to the registry.
With this feature, all changes to domain ownership or nameserver information are verified and executed manually. Cloudflare follows a strict change control protocol for all transfer requests with a goal of ensuring that any changes are approved by your organization.
Multi-user offline confirmation for change requests
Consistent use of registrar lock and registry lock
Customizable authorization process
Plausibility check for accuracy