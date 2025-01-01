Simplify your Zero Trust journey

From modernizing your legacy VPN solution to protecting your expanding remote workforce from phishing attacks, the decision to adopt Zero Trust security is a simple one. However, the implementation of this security model can be a complex journey.

Complexity can be attributed to adhering to strict compliance requirements, integration of legacy 3rd party software, or coordination across multiple units and regions. Customers need a thorough evaluation of their current security posture to simplify the Zero Trust journey. Cloudflare’s network of service partners are trained to assess your current security posture, identify technology and business risks and recommend the most efficient and effective approach to adopt Zero Trust.

Engagement outcomes

Cloudflare Zero Trust

Maturity Score

  • Maturity score with pain points and strengths of current security posture

Risk Identification

  • Identification of the risk and pitfalls to be addressed before migrating to Zero Trust

Operating Model

  • Suggested model to align people, process and technology around the new ways of working with Zero Trust principles

Future Steady State Design

  • High level design of Cloudflare Zero Trust integrated into the customer’s existing architecture

Implementation Roadmap

Cloudflare Zero Trust

