With Magic WAN, customers can securely connect data centers, offices, devices and cloud properties to Cloudflare’s network and configure routing policies to get the bits where they need to go, all within one SaaS solution: no more MPLS expense or lead times and no more performance penalties from traffic trombones.

Once this traffic is flowing through Cloudflare, it’s easy to add access controls and filtering functions to augment or replace on-prem security hardware, all delivered and administered through a single pane of glass.