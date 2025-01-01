Transform healthcare delivery and empower care teams with secure access to medical systems and protected health information (PHI). Enhance threat protection, deliver seamless patient experiences, and boost compliance, all from a single, secure cloud platform.
Defend against ransomware, malware and unauthorized access across cloud, SaaS, and hybrid environments, reducing risk and boosting regulatory compliance.
Empower remote clinical teams with fast, reliable access to medical systems from any location, without the frustrations of traditional VPNs.
Safeguard patient-facing applications with a unified security platform and intelligent global network that prevents breaches while ensuring uninterrupted availability.
Onboard new apps, manage user permissions, investigate incidents, and update policies faster and with more visibility from a single control plane and unified policy engine.
Cloudflare’s SASE security solutions shield healthcare systems from phishing, ransomware and malware, leveraging peerless threat intelligence to preemptively block hundreds of billions of threats daily. Solutions like Magic Firewall, Remote Browser Isolation, and Cloud Email Security reduce the risk of breach, eliminate security gaps, and enhance network visibility.
Eliminate reliance on VPNs with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust services, enabling fast, secure, and reliable access to essential medical systems and PHI for internal and third-party clinicians. Products like Zero Trust Network Access and Data Loss Prevention enable healthcare organizations to control access to sensitive patient data, onboard users more quickly, and simplify policy enforcement.
Cloudflare’s single composable platform and unified policy engine help you achieve compliance and manage evolving risk. Zero Trust and network services including Access, CASB, Gateway, and Magic Firewall work together to let you establish, enforce, and monitor application access while preventing malware and ransomware from getting onto your network.
Patient-facing applications require robust security to handle sensitive data and maintain availability. Cloudflare’s unified application security (WAF, DDoS protection and API Security) and global network scale accelerate application performance and deliver seamless virtual care experiences while ensuring patient trust.
Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.
We believe this recognition reflects our continued commitment to provide one security platform that scales seamlessly from network to cloud, protecting all users and data across applications and AI.
Cloudflare has been recognized as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025” report. Cloudflare received the highest score in the current offering category.
Flo is the #1 most popular female health app worldwide, with 400 million total installs and 75 million monthly active users. With a global user base, Flo Health must comply with numerous regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). At the same time, the company faces the challenge of defending itself from the rapidly evolving threat landscape which is marked by increasingly sophisticated and frequent cyber attacks.
After migrating their traffic to the Cloudflare global network and switching on the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF), Secure DNS, and DDoS protection solutions, they saw immediate improvements—running 27% faster with higher cache rates—while estimating that Cloudflare blocked nearly 99% of all attacks before they reached their website.
“After GPT4 was released, we analyzed our statistics in Cloudflare Email Security and found that attacks had jumped by 20% within one month. We rely on Cloudflare, which is handling these attacks very well.”
Roman Bugaev
Chief Technology Officer, Flo
