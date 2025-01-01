Flo is the #1 most popular female health app worldwide, with 400 million total installs and 75 million monthly active users. With a global user base, Flo Health must comply with numerous regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). At the same time, the company faces the challenge of defending itself from the rapidly evolving threat landscape which is marked by increasingly sophisticated and frequent cyber attacks.

After migrating their traffic to the Cloudflare global network and switching on the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF), Secure DNS, and DDoS protection solutions, they saw immediate improvements—running 27% faster with higher cache rates—while estimating that Cloudflare blocked nearly 99% of all attacks before they reached their website.