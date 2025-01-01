Cloudflare for Gaming

With a massive global network and unified security platform, Cloudflare can help you sustain engaging, low-latency experiences while protecting servers from disruptive cyber attacks. Zero Trust capabilities give game developers and other dispersed team members simple, secure ways to access essential resources from anywhere.
Strengthen game security while maintaining performance. Low-latency DDoS mitigation safeguards game servers without adding lag.
Matching players and servers is critical for multiplayer games. Speed matches and avoid downtime caused by attacks.
Easily integrate contractors and dispersed team members into development workflows. Provide simple, secure access to resources.
Gaming servers are frequent targets of DDoS attacks, which can bring gameplay to a screeching halt. Companies need to defend against disruptive attacks without slowing performance.
The Cloudflare connectivity cloud offers best-in-class DDoS protection that can identify and mitigate attacks through any of our 335+ locations. Avoid game-ending interruptions while maintaining engaging experiences.
Games from SYBO are played around the world. But until recently, growth was constrained by the company’s cloud infrastructure.
Cloudflare Argo Smart Routing eliminated the challenge of routing traffic between a global user base and the company’s servers. Meanwhile, Cloudflare R2 and caching help SYBO deliver engaging experiences with exceptional performance while saving the company money.