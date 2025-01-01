Cloudflare for Gaming

Deliver responsive, reliable gaming experiences and streamline development everywhere
With a massive global network and unified security platform, Cloudflare can help you sustain engaging, low-latency experiences while protecting servers from disruptive cyber attacks. Zero Trust capabilities give game developers and other dispersed team members simple, secure ways to access essential resources from anywhere.

BENEFITS

Stop attacks, improve player experiences, and drive innovation

Protect game servers

Strengthen game security while maintaining performance. Low-latency DDoS mitigation safeguards game servers without adding lag.

Secure the matchmaking process

Matching players and servers is critical for multiplayer games. Speed matches and avoid downtime caused by attacks.

Empower global teams

Easily integrate contractors and dispersed team members into development workflows. Provide simple, secure access to resources.

How Cloudflare delivers security and performance for gaming

DDoS mitigation
Massive global network
In-depth analytics

Gaming servers are frequent targets of DDoS attacks, which can bring gameplay to a screeching halt. Companies need to defend against disruptive attacks without slowing performance.

The Cloudflare connectivity cloud offers best-in-class DDoS protection that can identify and mitigate attacks through any of our 335+ locations. Avoid game-ending interruptions while maintaining engaging experiences.

Save with the Bandwidth Alliance

Learn more

Top use cases for Gaming

Accelerate matchmaking

Match players and servers faster while safeguarding this critical process for multiplayer gaming.

Learn more
Improve game availability

Apply best-in-class DDoS protection from every data center within a massive global network. Prevent disruptive attacks without sacrificing game performance.

Learn more
Streamline global collaboration

Give game developers, designers, testers, and other remote team members simple, secure access to essential apps and infrastructure without resorting to VPNs or other legacy tools.

Learn more
SYBO’s Subway Surfers reaches a global audience with help from Cloudflare R2 and Argo Smart Routing

Games from SYBO are played around the world. But until recently, growth was constrained by the company’s cloud infrastructure.

Cloudflare Argo Smart Routing eliminated the challenge of routing traffic between a global user base and the company’s servers. Meanwhile, Cloudflare R2 and caching help SYBO deliver engaging experiences with exceptional performance while saving the company money.

“With Cloudflare R2 and caching, we can now serve up to a petabyte of monthly traffic and save around $60,000 each month. Cloudflare substantially expands our ability to experiment and enter new markets."

Learn how serverless technology transforms game development for scale and success

Read about PartyKit

Focus on content, we’ll handle the tech

Talk to an expert

