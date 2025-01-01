Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture reduces risk while also reducing the effort required from SecOps teams.
Evaluate risk, exchange data with other tools, and enforce controls everywhere with automated and dynamic risk posture enforcement.
Managing risk has become increasingly complex and inefficient, especially as businesses embrace hybrid work, build new digital apps, and more recently, experiment with AI. Meanwhile, sprawling security tools designed to cope with this expanding attack surface result in visibility gaps, alert fatigue, and false positives.
Vulnerabilities multiply as businesses embrace hybrid work, build new digital apps and experiences, and pursue digital transformation.
Security teams are overwhelmed with data from siloed and outdated tools with limited visibility and compatibility across IT environments.
Security teams spend inordinate time and effort juggling disparate tools and reacting to a deluge of alerts, many of which pose no risk.
Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture brings multiple aspects of risk posture management together in one fully integrated security platform.
Advanced risk scoring models detect suspicious user behavior, malicious payloads, and zero-day threats.
Ingest risk scores from EPP and IDP vendors. Share telemetry with SIEM and XDR platforms.
Enforce consistent security policies for people and apps across any location in the world.
New Forrester research found that Cloudflare security services improved security efficiency via centralized visibility, faster detection, and more.
improvement in response times to security and performance incidents
reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) of security and IT investments
reduced time spent on managing systems/processes*
Cloudflare combines analyst-recognized SASE and WAAP capabilities with a rich partner ecosystem for complete risk posture management, delivered anywhere in the world via our connectivity cloud.
Detect and adapt to suspicious activity by users, attackers, bots, and more.
Check for identity and device posture for access requests with your IDP or EPP.
Enrich investigations in your XDR and SIEM platforms with Cloudflare Logs.
Indeed is the No. 1 job site in the world (Comscore, Total Visits, October 2023) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages.
More than 350 million unique visitors use Indeed each month to search for jobs, post resumes, research companies, and more.
Cloudflare is helping us mitigate risk more effectively with less effort and simplifies how we deliver Zero Trust across my organization.