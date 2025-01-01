Nuvolo saves IT team time and resources with Cloudflare Email Security

As a global leader in modern, cloud-based Connected Workplace solutions, Nuvolo has adopted Microsoft 365 for connectivity and productivity. However, they were also concerned about their Microsoft 365 email users being vulnerable to sophisticated phishing attacks. As a company that provides a single platform to manage people, locations, assets, and work across multiple industries, email is a critical communications tool.

Challenge



Nuvolo discovered that threats were slipping past Microsoft 365 and its existing email security infrastructure, which led to the IT team constantly tuning its email security blocklists.

Nuvolo turned to Cloudflare Cloud Security to prevent threats from slipping past its security infrastructure and Microsoft’s native defenses, and to also save IT time and resources.

Solution



The company chose Cloudflare because of its unique approach to preemptively stopping Business Email Compromise, malware, and other advanced threats. Threats are discovered and eliminated before they reach any Nuvolo inboxes. This, in turn, means the IT team can spend less time and reosurces on tuning email security blocklists, and more time on other company priorities.

Results



Cloudflare, which was simple and fast for Nuvolo to deploy, is now operational firm-wide, with immediate results. For example, in just one month, Cloudflare blocked more than 45,000 phishing messages.

"I'm impressed by the ease of setup and zero service interruption for my team. I did not have to push any changes or software to any systems, and best of all Cloudflare covers our users on any device,” says Jason Siegrist, Chief Information Security Office at Nuvolo.

Also, the IT team no longer needs to tune email security rules and provide better security metrics and reporting. Siegrist notes, “Cloudflare is super easy to set up, and works like a CHAMP! I do not have to push any changes or software to any systems.”

Like all things in security, it is important to have layers of protection. This tool has allowed Nuvolo to filter out many messages which were missed by other tools, and allows for the easy alerting of IT to quickly investigate and remediate phishing emails from end-to-end.