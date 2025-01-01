Voters routinely turn to the Internet to learn more about and connect with political candidates around the world. Protecting your campaign’s website from hostile attacks and ensuring it stays accessible 24/7 is as challenging as it is essential.
Cloudflare offers a suite of products tailor-made to assist campaigns in protecting, accelerating, and ensuring the reliability of their websites — with additional solutions designed to keep internal teams and data secure.
As part of Cloudflare's 2025 Security Week, we are proud to announce that we are extending our product suite under Cloudflare for Campaigns. The newest addition, Email Security, will assist with securing email systems that are essential to safeguarding the integrity and success of a political campaign.
Email Security includes:
The Cloudflare product suite encompasses a comprehensive solution for safeguarding your candidate's website and your team's most important data.
Leverage the collective intelligence of the Cloudflare global network of millions of Internet properties — automatically deploying countermeasures to thwart the latest Internet threats as they emerge.
Qualified federal campaigns are eligible to receive a package of products free of charge, proudly provided by Cloudflare in partnership with the nonprofit Defending Digital Campaigns.
Protect your website against hostile attacks, leverage load balancing, and secure your team's vital internal data with Cloudflare — all from the same intuitive dashboard.
Available solutions include:
Your campaign website is a critical communications tool. Learn security and performance strategies for: