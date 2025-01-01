Students in the US with a valid .edu email address receive one year of Cloudflare Workers upfront cost waived, the serverless platform for building, deploying, and scaling applications.
If you’re new to Cloudflare, you can redeem this offer by signing up for a free Cloudflare account with your .edu email and adding your credit card. Just make sure your verified .edu email address is your billing email address. If you are already an eligible existing .edu user, please fill out our form below and a member of our team will reach out once you have access.
In the Billing page, and add a valid credit card and confirm that your billing email address is your .edu email.
On your plans page, add the Workers Paid plan to your account. The $5/mo fee will be automatically waived for 12 months.
Check your email for a confirmation that your account has redeemed the offer.
Eligible student accounts will receive increased usage allotments for our developer features compared to our free plan. After 12 months, you can easily renew your subscription by upgrading to our Workers Paid plan. If you choose not to, your account will automatically revert to the free plan, and you won't be charged.
In order to access Cloudflare for Students, you must be at least 18 years old and currently enrolled in an eligible educational program with a verified .edu email address. Acceptance into Cloudflare for Students is at Cloudflare’s sole discretion. As part of the program, Cloudflare will waive the then-current recurring monthly base subscription fee associated with Workers Paid plans for up to 1 year. You are responsible for payment of any usage above the base allotments in the Workers Paid plan. Upon expiration, Cloudflare will convert your account to the Workers Free plan. You may upgrade your account thereafter under Cloudflare’s standard pricing. Cloudflare is not responsible for any disruptions or other issues caused by activation or expiration of your Cloudflare for Students benefits. Cloudflare may change or discontinue the program or any aspect of it (including these terms) at any time without notice. Offers may not be redeemed multiple times. We reserve the right to suspend or terminate your access to the program. Subscription allotments and program benefits are non-transferable, nonrefundable, non-redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, purchased, or bartered. You are responsible for paying any potential taxes associated with the value of such benefits. The Cloudflare for Students benefits are for up to one year and are subject to product-specific usage limitations described on the Cloudflare for Students page or as otherwise provided by Cloudflare. You grant Cloudflare a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty free right to include your name and project names/logos created using the Cloudflare for Students program on any Cloudflare websites, brochures, fliers, presentations, annual reports and any other marketing materials. You will be required to create a Cloudflare account and upload a valid payment method on file. Your use of our services is also subject to cloudflare.com/terms/. Cloudflare for Students does not include account management, 24/7 enterprise telephone support, or a service level agreement.