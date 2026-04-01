AI implementation has quickly become a business imperative. But whether you are adopting AI tools or building new apps and agents, you need the right infrastructure, skills, and security in place to succeed.

This edition of theNET magazine presents executive insights and lessons on how to move forward with AI securely, at scale.

Discover how to:

Establish the foundation for personalized, AI-powered experiences

Boost public sector efficiency with AI agents

Protect and govern AI agents

Upskill existing employees for AI initiatives

Slowing down is not an option. With the right strategies in place, you can speed up and expand your AI initiatives without putting your organization at risk.