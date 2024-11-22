Key excerpts:

When do your privacy and security teams collaborate?

Emily Hancock: [00:01:45]

We collaborate on vendor evaluations where there is a security and privacy review. Additionally, when it comes to certifications, many combine privacy and security.

Ling Wu: [00:02:25]

I break it down into two main buckets. One is that we team up together with our public policy team to determine when we go into a new market or a new region, what we have to adhere to from a privacy or security perspective to be able to operate within that region to be able to actually do business within that region. And then we also think about it from a customer's perspective to understand the type of information that they want to send over through our products and services.



How do you keep up to date with the increasingly complex regulatory landscape?

Ling Wu: [00:03:47]

Our public policy team gets us in front of regulators to understand what is up and coming, what's changing, and how we get in front of new regulations.

Emily Hancock: [00:05:48]

Organizations find it hard to stay on top of the regulatory environment right now because every country seems to have unique data protection laws. On our end, we're constantly reading, studying, talking to industry groups, trade groups, and our public policy team to stay current. The other thing that's really helpful is talking to customers, because the customers are coming to us with regulations that they're hearing about from their auditors, and from a sector they're in.

Privacy 101

Emily Hancock: [00:10:07]

My best advice is to know what your data is, where it is, where it's going, and what vendors have access to it. All these data privacy regulations, and cyber security reporting requirements — they all rely on understanding your data.

