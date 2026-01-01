The modernization advantage

Modernizing application infrastructure and internal workflows represents a systemic shift, one that reshapes how organizations operate and deliver value.

In 2026, this shift is propelled by three major forces:

The rise of agentic AI magnifies the potential ROI of modernization initiatives.

Sophisticated cyber threats demand sophisticated threat responses.

Users have raised the bar for digital experiences.

In this executive brief, hear from Ramy Houssaini, Chief Cyber Solutions Officer at Cloudflare about the ways that leading organizations respond to these challenges — enabling them to accelerate growth, innovate quickly, and maintain their competitive advantage.