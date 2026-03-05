Why IT modernization matters

Unlock efficiency, agility, and security

Executives are under growing pressure to gain a competitive edge by adopting artificial intelligence. So, it might be no surprise that 64% of leading organizations (those who are ahead of schedule on their

application modernization) intend to double down on integrating AI with apps in the next year, according to the 2026 Cloudflare App Innovation Report.

But here’s the rub: Only 28% of those same leading organizations believe their IT infrastructure is ready to accommodate AI initiatives, and just 31% say they’re capable of securing agentic AI systems. Citing escalating costs, unclear business value, and inadequate risk controls, Gartner similarly predicts that over 40% of agentic AI projects will be canceled by the end of 2027.

The problem isn’t ambition, it’s architecture. C-suite technology leaders are charged with fuelling innovation, but aging legacy systems, brittle integrations, and security gaps patched together over time continue to hold their organizations back.

The challenge isn’t exclusive to AI, either. Innovation can’t thrive on legacy systems. Without modern applications, connected data, and secure, scalable infrastructure, innovation projects will underperform or become costly failures. Tech debt, siloed data, and security issues will rear their ugly heads in ways that undermine success.

To make the most of AI and other emerging technologies, IT leaders must gain executive buy-in and budget approval for IT modernization. That requires making a compelling business case for change. The key is fundamentally reframing modernization. When you position IT modernization properly — as a strategic imperative instead of an optional upgrade, and as a growth enabler instead of a cost center — it’s easier for the C-suite to understand how IT investments directly enable faster innovation, higher profitability, and better customer experiences.

Why your business needs IT modernization

IT modernization is in desperate need of a rebrand. Updating IT infrastructure isn’t nearly as sexy as launching a new platform or product. For that reason, modernization too often becomes a rainy-day project — tackled half-heartedly only when it’s convenient, then quickly sidelined for flashier, customer-facing work.

But businesses can’t respond effectively to changing customer demands or market disruption without agile, value-adding IT teams. And IT teams cannot be agile or generate new value when they spend their time maintaining aging infrastructure or firefighting recurrent performance issues.

Big bets like AI and automation require not only adequate IT personnel, but also modern infrastructure. In fact, 49% of IT leaders say AI is the single biggest driver of new modernization efforts, according to Cloudflare research. And as a result, nearly 90% of organizations anticipate at least a slight increase in app modernization budgets in their next year.

With the right investments, modernization becomes a self-reinforcing cycle. Improvements in efficiency, agility, or cost and time savings make the business case for even greater internal investment. That greater investment in turn drives long-term business growth, proving that modernization isn’t just about maintenance; it’s a strategic growth lever.

By proactively maintaining modern, secure, and scalable infrastructure, IT teams can move quicker, adapt to customer needs better, and launch impactful initiatives faster. Instead of wasting time and talent on rebuilding yet another legacy system, patching security gaps, or untangling siloed data, they have a flexible and secure foundation on which to pivot, experiment, and scale with the winds of market change.

More simply put: IT teams that have the advantage of modern infrastructure can focus on competitive differentiation, profitability, and innovation — not yet another rewrite.

Modernization as a growth multiplier

When you’re building the case for IT modernization, make sure your IT modernization strategy focuses on business outcomes that resonate with business leaders — not outcomes that entice fellow technical teams that already feel your pain. In particular, focus on business benefits such as reducing technical debt, driving growth, improving customer experiences, increasing agility, and strengthening security.

Reducing technical debt

Legacy systems — often muddied with outdated code or illogical workarounds — are expensive to maintain, insecure, slow, unreliable, and resource-intensive to manage. Because they require so much hands-on support, they prevent IT teams from capitalizing on new and emerging opportunities. Without modernization, technical debt only compounds and gets more expensive over time.

Indeed, 40% of all organizations say they struggle to modernize due to constraints on developers’ time, finds the 2026 Cloudflare App Innovation Report. It showed that for those who are ahead of schedule with their application modernization efforts, over half say they focus developer efforts on maintaining and modernizing existing systems. By taking a proactive approach to reducing technical debt through modernization, these leaders move with agility when it’s time to expand internationally, increase AI usage, or launch new products and applications.

In contrast, those who are behind on their application modernization efforts tend to be reactive and forever preoccupied with status-quo activities like meeting compliance requirements, getting started with cloud or AI, and addressing security breaches. Instead of innovating for tomorrow, they’re busy trying to catch up with today.

Driving global growth

Leading companies don’t let inflexible IT get in the way of international growth. They recognize that applications must be secure, available, and high-performing for customers around the world — which is difficult to achieve when IT is siloed, insecure, and weighed down by technical debt.

The business case for scalability is unimpeded growth. Most organizations think it’s easy to support a global user base — 71% of organizations say as much, according to Cloudflare research. But ensuring compliance, delivering consistent customer experiences, and managing applications across global markets remain persistent obstacles to true operational visibility.

Modernization enables expansion without compromise, which should resonate with growth-minded executives. Businesses that invest in modern, cloud-native, or distributed systems can adapt and scale with increased demand without impacting customers’ experience. They’re resilient and ready to win market share everywhere they operate.

Improving customer experiences

Slow or unresponsive websites and applications frustrate users and decrease customer retention. In fact, 44% of organizations observe more user dissatisfaction when applications are slow to respond or stop working altogether, according to Cloudflare research. Similarly, 46% of users will not revisit poor performing websites at all, exacerbating customer attrition.

Because modern, integrated platforms deliver the faster, more reliable, and personalized interactions that customers expect, modernization directly translates to measurable user experience gains — and that can boost revenues. Meanwhile, developers freed from repairing legacy systems can focus on features that improve the customer experience, such as agentic AI customer service bots or targeted product recommendations.

Increasing agility and capability

IT modernization empowers businesses to adapt faster to market shifts and customer demands while ensuring applications are secure, scalable, and resilient. Without constant system maintenance or risk resolution eating up time, teams can concentrate on high-value work, like improving customer experiences or accelerating launch cycles.

Enhancing security

Security is one of the most persuasive business arguments for modernization. Underinvesting in IT makes it easier for security gaps to persist and for bad actors to find and exploit vulnerabilities to conduct everything from phishing attempts to supply chain attacks. This has very real business consequences, including stalled progress, lost productivity, fines, and reputational damage. In fact, 37% of organizations say system recovery and restoration are the most prominent sources of security event-related costs, Cloudflare research finds.

Security and resilience must be built into modernization. Modernizing applications with a “security by design” mindset enables IT teams to spend less time fixing security incidents and more time investing in secure infrastructure. They can automate threat detection and response, unify application infrastructure, and align security with application modernization efforts.

When presenting to your executive colleagues, make it clear that modernization is about decreasing risk and protecting your reputation — not just making technical upgrades. With digital foundations secured, IT teams can focus on evolving customer needs, competitive advantages, and accelerating time to market.

An investment in digital-first innovation

Modernization makes innovation possible. It’s not a supporting function; it’s a business driver. And the cost of inaction is very real. Each year of delay compounds technical debt, drains IT resources, and widens the gap between digital leaders and those they leave behind.

With that in mind, IT leaders must make their case for modernization in business terms: IT modernization drives cost savings, productivity gains, and faster customer-first competitiveness, all while reducing risk. Because the best developers want to work with modern tools, cloud infrastructure, AI, and automation — not with legacy systems — it can even attract top talent.

Cloudflare can help you modernize applications and infrastructure to support expansion, innovation, and better customer experiences. In particular, Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud reduces the time to value for modernization efforts. It provides an integrated platform for security, connectivity, and development that accelerates the production of customer-facing apps that are fast, globally available, resilient, and highly interactive.

Because it’s unified and composable, not built on fragmented networks, Cloudflare’s platform is fuel for faster development, lower operating costs, and greater infrastructure agility.

