Resilience and trust for a cloud-first future in local government

From benefits to social care, local government services must be available around the clock, even when infrastructure is ageing and threats are evolving.

But many estates are a patchwork of legacy systems, siloed vendors, and constrained resources – making visibility and control hard to achieve.

Cloudflare provides a modern security foundation that protects public-facing services, staff, and data across any environment – without slowing teams down.

With Zero Trust architecture, simplified operations and real-time threat mitigation, we help keep essential services safe, resilient and online.