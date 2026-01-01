"Cloudflare and Megaport are driven to offer greater flexibility to our customers. In addition to accessing Cloudflare’s platform on Megaport’s global Internet exchange service, customers can now provision on-demand, secure connections through our Software Defined Network directly to Cloudflare Network Interconnect on-ramps globally. With over 700 enabled data centers in 23 countries, Megaport extends the reach of CNI onramps to the locations where enterprises house their critical IT infrastructure. Because Cloudflare is interconnected with our SDN, customers can point, click, and connect in real time. We’re delighted to grow our partnership with Cloudflare and bring CNI to our services ecosystem — allowing customers to build multi-service, secure connected IT architectures in a matter of minutes."

-Matt Simpson

VP of Cloud Services, Megaport