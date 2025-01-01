세간의 이목을 집중시킨 공격을 받은 후, Organization for Transformative Works의 자원 봉사자들은 온라인에 복귀하고 방어 조치를 강화하기 위해 행동에 나섰습니다.
Fair Future Foundation Fair Future Foundation supports ultra-rural communities with access to healthcare, clean water, education, and electricity, bridging critical gaps in humanitarian aid.
Belarusian Investigative Center Operating under pressure, this media outlet uncovers illicit networks in Belarus and beyond, exposing corruption, sanctions evasion, and propaganda.
Insight Crime This think tank investigates criminal networks and security challenges across the LATAM region, helping inform policy and public awareness.
Diez.md Diez.md delivers bilingual news on education, culture, and civic life, engaging Moldova’s youth in democratic participation.
Engage Media EngageMedia supports activists and advocates through open tech, media, and training to protect freedom of expression and privacy.
Pussy Riot Pussy Riot uses performance and protest to challenge human rights abuses and amplify feminist, pro-democracy messages worldwide.
5W Foundation 5WF supports global conservation teams with the tools they need to protect endangered species and fragile ecosystems.
공격자의 사기 거래 시도로 인해 모금 활동에 차질을 겪은 후, UN Women Australia에서는 더 나은 보안을 제공하는 결제 게이트웨이로 전환하고 사이트의 미래를 대비하기 위해 노력했습니다.
Awaq ONGD에서는 기후 변화에 대응한다는 최우선 사명의 일환으로 방대한 환경 데이터를 수집하고 있습니다. 과학자들을 위해서는 이 데이터에 대한 안정적이고 안전한 액세스를 보장하기 위한 전략이 필요합니다.
이라크에서 허위 정보의 확산을 막는 것을 목표로 하는 Tech4Peace는 여러 해 동안 저항과 디지털 위협에 맞닥뜨렸으며, 2019년 이라크 10월 혁명 이후로 위험이 증가하고 있습니다.
DDoS 공격으로 인해 루마니아 유대인 공동체의 역사에 대한 이야기를 공유하는 Muzeon Association의 활동이 방해를 받은 후, 이 단체는 Galileo 프로젝트에 도움을 청했습니다.
데이터를 보호하고 공격을 막는 것은 Dream Girl Foundation이 성공을 거두는 데 있어 핵심 요소입니다. 이 단체에서 Galileo 프로젝트로 웹 사이트를 보호하는 방법을 알아보세요.
HERA는 난민들에게 의료 서비스를 연결해준다는 사명을 더 잘 수행하기 위해 Cloudflare에서 DNS, CDN, Load Balancing, API 보안을 이용합니다.
Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds는 사이트 속도를 높이고 사이트를 중단시킬 수 있는 공격에 대응하기 위해 Cloudflare를 찾았습니다.
Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundation은 우크라이나에 인도주의적 지원을 제공하고, 네덜란드에 도착한 피난민에게 정신 건강 지원, 통역 지원 등의 도움을 줍니다.