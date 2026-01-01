What's Next for the Internet?

Industry leaders take a look back — and predict what comes next

2020 marks Cloudflare’s 10th birthday.

To help us celebrate, dozens of luminaries from the tech industry and beyond joined us for over 24 hours of fireside chats on the past and future of the Internet.

Relive each of these conversations with the videos below, spanning insights in tech policy, entrepreneurship, leadership, engineering, and more.

Jay Adelson

Founder of Equinix and Chairman & Co-Founder of Scorbit

Shellye Archambeau

Fortune 500 Board Member and Author & Former CEO of MetricStream

Abhinav Asthana

Founder & CEO of Postman

Azeem Azhar

Founder of Exponential View

John Battelle

Co-Founder & CEO of Recount Media

Christian Beedgen

CTO & Co-Founder of SumoLogic

Hayden Brown

CEO of Upwork

Gleb Budman

CEO & Co-Founder of Backblaze

Stewart Butterfield

CEO of Slack

John Carlin

Former Assistant Attorney General for the US Department of Justice’s National Security Division and current Chair of Morrison & Foerster’s Global Risk + Crisis Management practice

John Collison

Co-Founder & President of Stripe

Dave Cooper

Former Seal Team 6 Commander

Scott Galloway

Founder & Chair of L2

Kara Goldin

Founder & CEO of Hint Inc.

David Gosset

Founder of Europe China Forum

Jon Green

VP and Chief Technologist for Security at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Arvind Gupta

Former CEO of MyGov, Govt. of India and current Head & Co-Founder of Digital India Foundation

Anu Hariharan

Partner at Y Combinator

Brett Hautop

VP of Global Design + Build at LinkedIn

Erik Hersman

CEO of BRCK

Jennifer Hyman

CEO & Co-Founder of Rent the Runway

Paul Judge

Co-Founder & Partner of TechSquare Labs and Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Pindrop

David Kaye

Former UN Special Rapporteur

Pam Kostka

CEO of All Raise

Raffi Krikorian

Managing Director at Emerson Collective and former Engineering Executive at Twitter & Uber

Albert Lee & Robin Thurston

Albert Lee - Co-Founder of MyFitnessPal

Robin Thurston - Founder & CEO of Pocket Outdoor Media and former EVP, Chief Digital Officer of Under Armour

Aaron Levie

CEO & Co-Founder of Box

Alexander Macgillivray

Co-Founder & GC of Alloy and former Deputy CTO of US Government

Keith Rabois

General Partner at Founders Fund and former COO of Square

Eric Schmidt

Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Google // Co-Founder, Schmidt Futures

Pradeep Sindhu

Founder & Chief Scientist at Juniper Networks, and Founder & CEO at Fungible

Karan Singh

Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Ginger

Debby Soo

CEO of OpenTable and former Chief Commercial Officer of KAYAK

Dan Springer

CEO of DocuSign

Bonita Stewart

Vice President, Global Partnerships & Americas Partnerships Solutions of Google

Hemant Taneja

Managing Director at General Catalyst

Bret Taylor

President & Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce

Robert Thomson

Chief Executive at News Corp and former Editor-in-Chief at The Wall Street Journal & Dow Jones

Selina Tobaccowala

Chief Digital Officer at Openfit, Co-Founder of Gixo, and former President & CTO of SurveyMonkey

Ben Wizner

Director of ACLU's Speech, Privacy, & Technology Project

Michael Wolf

Founder & CEO of Activate and former President and Chief Operating Officer of MTV Networks

Josh Wolfe

Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lux Capital

Steve Wozniak

Co-Founder of Apple, Inc.

Chris Young

Former CEO of McAfee

Eric Yuan

Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Zoom

