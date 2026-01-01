Cloudflare’s API-driven CASB provides IT and security owners an easy-to-use, one-stop shop to protect the security of their data and users across their fleet of SaaS tools.

Our integration with Google detects a variety of user security, data security, data loss prevention, and misconfiguration risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable. Connecting Google Workspace to Cloudflare’s CASB via API takes minutes for security scanning and management.