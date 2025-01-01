If you are an organization working in human rights, civil society, journalism, or democracy, you can apply for Project Galileo to get free cyber security protection from Cloudflare.
Founded in 2014, Project Galileo is our response to devastating cyber attacks launched against important yet vulnerable targets, like humanitarian organizations, civil society, and human rights defenders.
Through Project Galileo, Cloudflare provides free, robust security to 2,900+ vulnerable Internet properties that are the targets of DDoS and other cyber attacks.
The Internet is a powerful tool for spreading and expanding ideas. When journalists, social activists, and minority groups are flooded with malicious traffic in an attempt to knock them offline, the Internet stops fulfilling its promise.
Such organizations often face attacks from powerful and entrenched opponents, yet operate on limited budgets. To help keep participants safe from potential backlash, Cloudflare will not reveal sites involved in Project Galileo without explicit permission.
We offer services through Project Galileo to any proposed recipient if brought to us by or approved by any one of our trusted partners. Such inclusion does not require and should not be understood as endorsement by all our diverse partner organizations.
We marked Project Galileo's 10th anniversary by hosting a discussion with civil society and government experts on how to better protect journalists, activists, and humanitarian organizations online. To view a recording from the event, visit Cloudflare TV. Topics included:
Cloudflare partners with respected free speech, public interest, and civil society organizations to identify at-risk websites eligible for participation in Project Galileo. By relying on these informed decision-makers, we ensure the program benefits from civil society expertise and is not influenced by our biases.
Once a partner approves an applicant, Cloudflare extends its security benefits to ensure the organization stays online, protecting their voice from being silenced.
Learn more about some of our partners below.
Participants in Project Galileo receive the benefits of our Business plan, including:
For more information about taking advantage of Project Galileo features, check out our Impact Portal.