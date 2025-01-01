Ensuring that at-risk public interest groups stay online

Founded in 2014, Project Galileo is our response to devastating cyber attacks launched against important yet vulnerable targets, like humanitarian organizations, civil society, and human rights defenders.

Through Project Galileo, Cloudflare provides free, robust security to 2,900+ vulnerable Internet properties that are the targets of DDoS and other cyber attacks.

The Internet is a powerful tool for spreading and expanding ideas. When journalists, social activists, and minority groups are flooded with malicious traffic in an attempt to knock them offline, the Internet stops fulfilling its promise.