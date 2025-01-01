Sign up

Video on demand with Cloudflare

Deliver high-quality video with fewer time-wasting development steps

Cloudflare Stream lets you upload, store, encode, and broadcast on-demand video without needing a team of video experts.

THE CLOUDFLARE DIFFERENCE
Optimized video delivery at scale

Cloudflare Stream automatically delivers low-latency video at the ideal resolution, across a variety of connections, devices, and platforms.

cloudflare api
Developer-friendly video API

Fast, reliable, and consistent video delivery thanks to single-pass traffic routing and inspection across our global network.

Transparent pricing on one platform

Unlike traditional video CDNs, Stream is billed by minutes watched instead of total bytes transferred. Never pay for ingress, compute, or egress.

HOW IT WORKS

On-demand video powered by a global platform and network

Cloudflare Stream delivers on-demand video — with wide compatibility — on a single connectivity cloud:

  • Host and deliver your videos on a global network that spans over 330 global cities, and sits within milliseconds of 95% of Internet users
  • Stream automatically handles video codecs, protocols, and more for you
  • Integrate with any HLS- or DASH-supported video player
  • Track details of viewer counts and viewing patterns to help inform video strategy
PhonePe uses Cloudflare for faultless video delivery

PhonePe wanted to improve video delivery regardless of users’ device types, locations, and network conditions.

They use Cloudflare Stream to power all of their video delivery. Now, their customers get fast, reliable multimedia experiences that keep them coming back.

“Before we could choose from three bitrates but it was a one-time decision. Now, Stream changes rate dynamically and eliminates stall and jitter and improves our customer experience."

Learn how to configure video on-demand with Cloudflare Stream

Read developer docs
WHY CLOUDFLARE

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud simplifies and streamlines video delivery

Pull request icon
Composable architecture

Meet any use case with full API programmability and location-customizable logging, routing, caching, and decryption

Wrench icon
Integration

Preserve user experiences with single-pass inspection and a network that’s 50 ms from 95% of Internet users

Thought bubble icon
Threat intelligence

Block more threats with built-in security based on blocking ~190 billion daily threats

Applications icon
Unified interface

Reduce tool sprawl and alert fatigue by uniting every remote workforce security service in one UI

