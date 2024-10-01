Process tasks asynchronously to improve reliability and performance.
Remove the complexity of managing global message queues when sending messages between Workers and other Cloudflare services.
Producer queues run from region: Earth vs in a single region, reducing application latency.
Queues will guarantee that each message is stored on-disk and processed at-least once.
Build event-driven systems on Workers with native bindings
Build event driven systems, consisting of decoupled services.
Send jobs to downstream services for processing without blocking the request.
Cloudflare Queues provides an HTTP API for each queue from which any consumer can pull batches of messages for processing.