Cloudflare Stream lets you upload, store, encode, and broadcast on-demand video without needing a team of video experts.
Cloudflare Stream automatically delivers low-latency video at the ideal resolution, across a variety of connections, devices, and platforms.
Fast, reliable, and consistent video delivery thanks to single-pass traffic routing and inspection across our global network.
Unlike traditional video CDNs, Stream is billed by minutes watched instead of total bytes transferred. Never pay for ingress, compute, or egress.
Cloudflare Stream delivers on-demand video — with wide compatibility — on a single connectivity cloud:
PhonePe wanted to improve video delivery regardless of users’ device types, locations, and network conditions.
They use Cloudflare Stream to power all of their video delivery. Now, their customers get fast, reliable multimedia experiences that keep them coming back.
Meet any use case with full API programmability and location-customizable logging, routing, caching, and decryption
Preserve user experiences with single-pass inspection and a network that’s 50 ms from 95% of Internet users
Block more threats with built-in security based on blocking ~190 billion daily threats
Reduce tool sprawl and alert fatigue by uniting every remote workforce security service in one UI