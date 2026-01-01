Netrality owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and Meet Me Rooms, providing a mix of colocation, and powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Today, Netrality’s 18 properties span 3.3 million square feet and over 100 megawatts of capacity in six North American markets.

Well-capitalized with a long-term investment from Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Netrality is the largest privately held owner-operator of core interconnection facilities in the United States. Netrality acquires strategically located, core network interconnection data centers that power latency-sensitive businesses, increase network resiliency, and ensure always-on access to mission-critical applications.