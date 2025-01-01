Resilience and trust for a cloud-first future in local government

Secure. Simplify. Modernise.
Helping local authorities deliver resilient digital services – built for rising demand, shrinking budgets, and increasingly complex infrastructure.

20%

Of global web traffic crosses Cloudflare’s network, giving us a superior level of threat intelligence that our customers benefit from.

247 B

That’s how many attacks we’re able to protect against every day, demonstrating a proven track record in securing the world’s most critical infrastructure.

33%

Of Cloudflare traffic is already post-quantum secure – demonstrating our commitment to future-proofing security in anticipation of emerging cryptographic threats.

Security for services that never sleep

From benefits to social care, local government services must be available around the clock, even when infrastructure is ageing and threats are evolving.

But many estates are a patchwork of legacy systems, siloed vendors, and constrained resources – making visibility and control hard to achieve.

Cloudflare provides a modern security foundation that protects public-facing services, staff, and data across any environment – without slowing teams down.

With Zero Trust architecture, simplified operations and real-time threat mitigation, we help keep essential services safe, resilient and online.

Whitepaper

CAF Compliance with the connectivity Cloud

Ebook

Making AI work for the Public Sector

Whitepaper

Tackling technical debt in the UK Public Sector

Ready to reduce risk, simplify your stack, and modernise securely?

