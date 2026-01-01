Sign up

Cloudflare + EdgeConneX

Optimize delivery and access to content with EdgeConneX and Cloudflare

As the pioneer in defining and building the Edge, EdgeConneX has built and delivered a full spectrum of data center solutions, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. They work with their service provider customers to define, build, and deliver carrier-neutral data center capacity that brings the Edge to their customers and their customers to the Edge — where they need it, when they need it, in the configurations they demand, to optimize the global delivery and access to content, cloud, networks, and applications.

Partnership Overview

Cloudflare is partnering with EdgeConneX to assist customers in gaining easier access to Cloudflare’s globally distributed network, via Cloudflare’s Network Interconnect (CNI) program. As part of CNI, EdgeConneX allows mutual customers to interconnect directly and privately to Cloudflare when an organization is in the same data center as Cloudflare.

Benefits

Reliable and consistent

Dedicated, high-capacity link ensures the performance is reliable and consistent when compared to the public Internet.

Private and secure

The highest level of protection with private, secure layer 1 links into the Cloudflare network.

Resources

Expanding Network Interconnect Partners

Learn how Cloudflare partnered with EdgeConneX in this blog post about our Network Interconnect partnerships expansion.

Physical Interconnection Locations

Learn which locations are available with EdgeConneX, our Physical Interconnection (PNI) partner.

EdgeConneX Press Release

Learn how this partnership enables EdgeConneX deployments to provide uncompromising security and performance with private links to the Cloudflare network.

