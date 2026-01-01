PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Prisma
Build stateful applications that scale dynamically with Prisma and Cloudflare
Prisma is an ORM(Object-Relational Mapping) that helps app developers build faster and make fewer errors. It transforms entries in a database into objects in code. Prisma reduces the complexities of working with the database by handling type-safety, schema migrations, query optimization and the actual interactions between your code and the database. Like Workers does for computing at the edge, Prisma makes managing your database dead-simple. Prisma currently supports Postgres, MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite and MongoDB.
Partnership Overview
Cloudflare has launched a partnership for global data with Prisma to enable developers to use supported databases. Prisma integrates with Workers via the Prisma Data Proxy. After setting up the Proxy, developers can import the Prisma client into Workers script and define a schema to begin using any of the supported databases!
Benefits
Forgo trade-offs
Don’t compromise between distributing the data for improved performance, availability, and scale.
Make state at the edge seamless
Apply use cases like querying complex datasets or communicating with a relational system-of-record.
Build with confidence
Optimize your usage of Cloudflare Workers to build applications seamlessly and without roadblocks.
