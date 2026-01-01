PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Teraco
Accelerate your digital transformation strategy with Teraco and Cloudflare
Teraco provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centres, and with over 20,000 cross-connects, is Africa’s most interconnected data centre hub. As the first provider of highly resilient, vendor-neutral data environments in sub-Saharan Africa, Teraco brings global content closer to the digital edge.
With its world-class data centre infrastructure and network dense ecosystems, Teraco forms a vital part of the African Internet’s backbone and is an essential part of the modern enterprise’s digital transformation strategy. Its ever-expanding ecosystems move Teraco beyond colocation and firmly establish it as an open marketplace for digital growth and innovation. Discovering new business partners, making strategic interconnection choices, on-ramping to your choice of cloud, and reaching new markets globally – Teraco provides a highly secure, flexible and resilient home for digital organisations the world over.
Partnership Overview
Cloudflare is partnering with Teraco to assist customers in gaining easier access to Cloudflare’s globally distributed network, via Cloudflare’s Network Interconnect (CNI) program. As part of CNI, Teraco allows mutual customers to interconnect directly and privately to Cloudflare when an organization is in the same data center as Cloudflare.
Benefits
Reliable and consistent
Dedicated, high-capacity link ensures the performance is reliable and consistent when compared to the public Internet.
Private and secure
The highest level of protection with private, secure layer 1 links into the Cloudflare network.
Resources
BLOG
Expanding Network Interconnect Partners
Learn how Cloudflare partnered with Teraco in this blog post about our Network Interconnect partnerships expansion.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Teraco Configuration Details
Discover how to extend your network to Cloudflare over secure, high-performance links in Teraco’s colocation facilities.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Physical Interconnection Locations
Learn which locations are available with Teraco, our Physical Interconnection (PNI) partner.