Splunk and Cloudflare’s analytics integration drives the outcomes customers need to modernize their security operations, providing comprehensive visibility across multiple dashboards.

Through this integration with Splunk, users can get an overview of the most important metrics from their sites and applications, detect threats and other malicious activities, and identify and address performance issues and configurations.

The integration supports pushing logs directly to Splunk. Learn how to deploy Logpush via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API in our developer documentation.