Cloudflare + Fortinet
Enhance network and web defenses and thwart phishing with Fortinet and Cloudflare Email Security
Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network—today and into the future.
Partnership Overview
Arming email, web, and network cyber defenses with early insight into phishing sites and payloads enables these defenses to more effectively detect and block phishing email, malicious web downloads, attacker movement through your network, command-and-control communication, and data exfiltration to external sites. To reduce the risk of cyber breaches, organizations need earlier visibility into phishing sites and payloads before attacks launch.
Integration
Cloudflare Email Security integrates with Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to enhance network and web defenses and protect customers from targeted phishing attacks. Cloudflare Email Security integrates quickly and easily with FortiGate NGFWs, updating them automatically with emerging phishing infrastructure and campaign indicators to enable advanced, effective protection from targeted attacks.
Benefits
Comprehensive protection
Protects across all attack vectors: network, web, and email traffic.
Phishing-resistant
Stops web-based phishing, such as credential harvesting and dropper attacks. Thwarts network phishing activity including attacker lateral movement, command-and-control traffic, and data exfiltration.
Seamless setup
Integrates in minutes and facilitates security orchestration with automatic updates.
