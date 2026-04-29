Adversarial deception: a study of indirect prompt code injection

In March 2026, Cloudforce One identified Workers scripts attempting to manipulate our detection systems via indirect prompt code injection (IDPI). This form of injection occurs when an adversary embeds hidden instructions within data to manipulate the logic of the AI model processing it. As a result of this discovery, and in an effort to improve our detection capabilities, our threat researcher team set out to measure the impact of IDPI on the reasoning capabilities of various Large Language Models (LLMs).

To evaluate how these injections influence classification performance, we manually injected varying degrees of IDPI payloads into known malicious or abusive Cloudflare Workers scripts. These payloads utilized "Notice to AI" safety lures – blocks of commented-out text specifically designed to deceive models into misclassifying the scripts as benign code. While our initial research suggested this tactic was largely counter-productive, a scaled, full-context analysis across 18,400 API calls has revealed a more nuanced reality: the effectiveness of AI deception depends entirely on the model's tier and, crucially, the comment-to-code ratio.

Our research utilized a controlled dataset of 100 confirmed malicious or abusive Workers to benchmark seven models categorized by their reasoning profiles - "Non-frontier" models (high-speed, cost-optimized) and "Frontier" models (flagship systems with state-of-the-art reasoning). This comparative analysis revealed three primary findings:

The U-Curve of deception: Non-frontier model 1 remains the most vulnerable; as few as 20 comments can trigger a successful bypass, dropping detection from 90% to 67%. Conversely, extreme volume (1,000+ comments) eventually triggers a 'repetition alarm,' causing performance for some models to revert toward the original baseline.

The 1% bypass zone: Detection is most likely to fail when bypass comments make up less than 1% of the total file. In this optimal bypass range, detection rates across all models plummeted to 53%, as the lures subtly nudge model reasoning without triggering suspicion due to excessive repetition.

Volume as the ultimate mask: The most significant finding was that structural obfuscation beats linguistic deception. Regardless of comments, detection for files over 3MB dropped to just 12–18%, as large library bundles (like TON or React SDKs) effectively exhaust the AI's context window. In addition, when a few lines of malicious logic are buried within a mountain of benign library code, the AI’s attention is effectively diluted, making the payload difficult to isolate even when it fits entirely within the context window.

Background

As organizations shift from human-led security operations to autonomous, agentic AI systems, the attack surface has broadened from traditional code exploits to include the manipulation of model reasoning. The primary vector for this shift is prompt injection, where an attacker provides specifically crafted input to an LLM that overrides its original instructions. While direct prompt injection occurs when a user explicitly commands an LLM via a chat interface (e.g., a user telling a chatbot to "ignore all previous instructions"), IDPI occurs when an attacker places malicious or deceptive instructions within data—such as web content, emails, or source code—that is later ingested and processed by an AI agent. This causes the model to execute the attacker’s hidden guidance instead of its intended security or administrative functions.

In this case, the target is the automated pipeline used to audit Cloudflare Workers—serverless code blocks that run at the network edge. As these systems increasingly rely on LLMs to perform real-time security triage, they become susceptible to attacks designed to trick a model into prioritizing the most authoritative-sounding text in its context window over its underlying safety training.

The discovery was made by Cloudforce One, Cloudflare’s threat operations and intelligence team. While monitoring the edge for emerging abuse patterns, the team detected a surge in VPN and proxy tunneling scripts (specifically those utilizing the VLESS protocol) where users attempted to leverage the Workers platform to facilitate their proxying operations.

During routine analysis, Cloudforce One flagged a script containing an anomaly: thousands of lines of repetitive, multilingual "Notice to AI" headers. This was not functional code, but natural language instructions designed to deceive an automated auditor:



Methodology and experimental design

Our initial investigation into "Notice to AI" lures (Phase 1) focused on whether models could be deceived by false safety claims within small, 2,000-token snippets of code (roughly 1,500 words). That early research suggested the technique was largely counter-productive: for most Non-frontier models, excessive safety claims acted as a high-fidelity red flag that increased detection rather than decreasing it.

However, those preliminary results left two critical variables untested: saturation and context. Attackers in the wild do not always prepend a single block of text; they sometimes disperse comments throughout. Furthermore, a security auditor in a production environment sees the entire script, not just the first 200 lines.

To bridge this gap, Cloudforce One launched a scaled Phase 2 experiment to solve for three specific limitations:

Realism: Shifting from contiguous top-of-file blocks to randomized " distribution " of comments throughout the script to better mimic natural code structure.

Scope: Expanding from 2,700 to 18,400 API calls to identify inflection points, or hidden thresholds, where deception finally breaks the auditor.

Volume: Testing whether extreme comment density (1,000+ entries) or large file sizes (3MB+) create structural blind spots that standard truncation methods fail to capture.

The following data represents this new deeper dive into how "Non-frontier" and "Frontier" models behave when pushed to their absolute limits.





Technical findings

1. The "U-Curve" of deception

While moderate volumes of bypass comments (1–20) successfully deceived Non-frontier models like Non-frontier model 1—dropping its detection rate from 90% to 67%—extreme saturation (1,000+ comments) triggered a "repetition alarm." Most models eventually recognized the massive volume of safety claims as a high-fidelity signature of fraud.

Non-frontier model 2: Treated extreme volume as a primary detection fingerprint, surging to 91% MALICIOUS at 1,000 comments.

Frontier model 1: Remained largely immune to low-volume deception, but only shifted its verdict from 67% to 76% at the 1,000-comment threshold.

Non-frontier model 3: Decrease in detection across all comment variants compared to its baseline. Remarkably, it showed almost no variance between moderate (1–20) and extreme (1,000) comment volumes, maintaining a flat detection profile that suggests a high threshold for both linguistic "deception" and volume-based suspicion.

The table below provides the detection rates of each model at varying levels of comment density.





2. The 1% "bypass zone"

The research identified that the absolute number of comments is less critical than the comment-to-code ratio. When safety lures occupy a tiny fraction of the file, they are most effective at subtly nudging a model toward a false "Benign" verdict.

The bypass zone (<1% ratio): The average detection rate of the models dropped to 53.3% (vs. the average 67.3% baseline) when less than 1% of the code included comments.

The fingerprint zone (>25% ratio): The fingerprint zone is what we define as the point where a comment becomes a distinct signature of fraud rather than a bypass. Detection hit 99%, as the model viewed the saturation of claims as an indicator of malicious intent.

The data in the table below demonstrates that bypass attempts are most effective when lures are subtle (<1% of the file), but they become a high-confidence signal of maliciousness once the safety claims volumetrically overwhelm the functional code. The Records column shows the total count of valid AI evaluations for the English variants; malformed responses (where the model failed to adhere to the required format) were excluded to maintain statistical integrity.

3. Linguistic trust and model stereotypes

Language effects were highly model-specific and became most pronounced at high volumes. Models appear to have developed internal "stereotypes" regarding the safety of code based on the language of its comments.

Russian bias: Non-frontier model 3 showed the strongest language effect, flagging Russian comments as "social engineering indicators" and increasing detection by 14 percentage points (or +14pp). It also caused peak detection in Non-frontier Models 1 and 4.

Chinese & Arabic bias: Frontier Models 2 and 3 exhibited distinct biases against Chinese and Arabic scripts, flagging them as high-risk signals significantly more often than the English baseline.

The English exception: Non-frontier Model 2 was the unique outlier, showing its strongest bias against English safety notices.

Targeted vulnerabilities: While some models trust low-resource languages like Estonian more, using Russian or Chinese is effectively handing the auditor a high-fidelity fingerprint of malice.

This table below displays the malicious detection rate across seven different models when Workers were saturated with 1,000 deceptive comments. The percentages represent the portion of the corpus each model flagged as malicious, revealing how non-English languages act as stereotyping signals that either spike suspicion (e.g., Russian and Chinese) or inadvertently lower it (e.g., Estonian).

4. Obfuscation by volume (the context trap)

The most significant finding remains that structural obfuscation is more effective than linguistic deception. Malicious payloads buried within large, legitimate framework bundles (like TON or React SDKs) effectively "exhausted" the models' focus, whether that code is outside of the context window or it is simply diluted by the benign code around it.

Size predictor: Detection for Workers under 500KB was near 100%, but for those over 3MB, it plummeted to anywhere from 12 to 18%.

Payload burial: Even with 2.8MB context windows, models failed to find malicious logic (e.g., Telegram exfiltration) when it was surrounded by thousands of lines of benign framework code.

The table below is organized by Size Bucket, which refers to the total file size of the Worker’s source code. Because AI auditors have finite context windows, larger files can act as cover for malicious intent. The data compares the Original Detection Rate (the baseline for malicious code with no injections) against the Low and Moderate Injection Rates (code containing 1 or 20 bypass comments, respectively). The final column, Detection Delta, highlights whether the deceptive comments actually helped the attacker or backfired. For example, the +4.9pp shift indicates that the introduction of moderate comment injection improved detection accuracy by a total of 4.9 percentage points over the baseline.





5. Format breakdown and "Unknown" verdicts

At extreme volumes (1,000+ comments), frontier models like Frontier model 1 and Frontier model 3 exhibited "format breakdown." Rather than being tricked, they simply failed to follow the required response format, returning garbled text or refusals. This represents a significant residual risk for automated pipelines that rely on structured JSON or binary outputs to trigger security blocks. Ultimately, this suggests that an adversary can neutralize automated defenses not just by deceiving the model, but by inducing a state of functional paralysis where the system fails to issue a definitive block command.

Defensive recommendations and denoising strategies

Despite the models' general resilience to these lures, Cloudforce One identified several stochastic risks, particularly when code is truncated randomly and the AI is left analyzing more comments than functional logic. To harden AI-auditing pipelines, Cloudforce One recommends the following:

Automated comment removal: Removing comments prior to analysis is a trivial but highly effective way to neutralize linguistic lures and ensure the model focuses on functional logic.

Intentional truncation: When dealing with large scripts, automated parsers should prioritize functional code blocks over top-of-file boilerplate, metadata, or specific SDK code.

Variable anonymization: To prevent models from being swayed by "friendly" variable names (e.g., FriendlyPayload vs. MaliciousPayload), scripts can be pre-processed to anonymize variables to neutral strings like variable1 or variable2.

Specific attack vector prompting: Moving away from general "Is this abuse?" prompts toward focused inquiries (e.g., "Is this Phishing?" or "Is this a Proxy?") yields higher-fidelity results.

Semantic intent validation: Implementing a validation layer that cross-references natural language "safety" claims against actual programmatic behavior, ensuring that legitimate AI-centric applications aren't misclassified simply for providing overzealous documentation or instructions.

Experiment limitations

The findings are caveated by several experimental constraints that may influence real-world applicability:

Synthetic injection: The study utilized scripted injection of indirect prompts in the Workers code, which may be less subtle than authentic attacker-authored strings.

Truncation constraint: Due to dense tokenization, we performed character reduction on 47 Worker scripts to stay within per-model context limits (which ranged from 376KB to 2.8MB, as verified by our smoke tests).

It is also important to note that while our analysis was performed on models hosted within the Cloudflare ecosystem, many hosted model providers apply additional pre-processing to requests before they reach the model, and post-processing to responses before returning them to the API caller. This may alter both the input and output in ways not reflected in our findings.

From deception to inundation

While the "Notice to AI" technique represents a sophisticated attempt to exploit the reasoning layers of LLMs, our research indicates that today’s models are more susceptible to the volume of information than the intent of the language (note that greater structural sophistication in the code and comments may more reliably bypass AI reviewers).

As of April 2026, linguistic deception acts more as a detection fingerprint than a successful bypass for the majority of frontier models. However, the emergence of the "Bypass Zone" (<1% comment ratio) and the "Uncertainty Trap" in Non-frontier models proves that social engineering remains a viable, if narrow, vector for skilled threat actors.

The fact that detection accuracy plummets to 12% when payloads are buried in large library bundles suggests that adversaries no longer need to convince the AI that their code is safe—they only need to make the malicious signal too small for the AI to find.

To remain ahead of this evolution, organizations must transition from using LLMs as standalone auditors to integrated components of a denoised security pipeline. Hardening these systems requires a multi-layered approach: stripping natural language noise, anonymizing variables to remove emotional bias, and utilizing structural analysis to isolate malicious custom logic from legitimate third-party framework code. By reducing the noise and amplifying the signal, defenders can ensure that the AI remains a robust gatekeeper rather than the weakest link in the chain.